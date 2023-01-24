The Chickasha Junior High wrestling team had a successful tournament.
Chickasha hosted its annual tournament last week and had plenty of success as a team and as individuals. As a team, Chickasha ended up securing the top spot in the team standings.
Between the boys and the girls, eight Chickasha wrestlers finished first or second. Five of those wrestlers ended up taking first place for Chickasha.
Jaxon Randle, Cash Bratt and JC Pennington took first place for the Chickasha boys. McKinsey Dougherty and Jaeden Wheeler finished first for the Chickasha girls.
The Chickasha girls got a second-place finish from Malalroie Haba, and Chickasha got second-place finishes from Noah Knight and Egan Ladd for the boys.
The Chickasha boys got a fourth-place finish from Jason Kawaykla and a fifth-place finish from Chase Burrows. Kayden Logsdon and Constance Smith finished third for the Chickasha girls.
