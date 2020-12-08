The Chickasha Junior High wrestling team recently had a successful tournament.
The wrestling team went to Kingfisher to compete, and wrestling coach Chad Randle said that the team finished second and had several individuals finish first.
Randle said that Brayden Dougherty, Kobi Bennett, McKinsey Dougherty and Jason Kawaykla all finished first for Chickasha. He also said that Ulices Lopez and Keaton Day finished second.
Randle also said that Lucas Tarbox, Cole Beier, Logan Palesano and Dorion Skinner took third place. He mentioned that Colby Longanacre and Clint Longanacre each finished fourth.
