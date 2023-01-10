The Chickasha wrestling team extended an unbeaten season.
The Fightin' Chicks — ranked fourth in both Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association rankings — returned home for a dual against Del City on Tuesday. The Fightin' Chicks earned a win and moved to 4-0 on the season with the victory.
Five Chickasha wrestlers earned victories in the dual to go along with multiple forfeits, and the Fightin' Chicks were able to come away with a 41-30 victory over their opponent. Chickasha's five individual wins outside of the forfeits included two pins, a technical fall and two wins by decision.
Canaan Brummett earned a win at 113 pounds for Chickasha and earned five points in the process. He scored the first 14 points of the match before his opponent scored, and he was able secure an 18-3 win by technical fall.
The Fightin' Chicks got back-to-back pins at 132 pounds and 138 pounds, good enough for 12 combined points. Colby Longanacre (132) and Clint Longanacre (138) were both able to pin their opponents, adding six points apiece to the team's total.
And then Ayden Benitez and Landon Milliser both added three points to the total by earning decisions over their opponents.
Benitez came back from a 1-0 deficit to earn a 3-1 victory over his opponent at 215 pounds. Milliser held a 2-0 lead in the final period and added two more points to secure his 4-0 victory at 285 pounds.
