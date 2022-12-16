Chickasha wrestling made another statement.
Competing in their first home dual of the season, the Fightin' Chicks got off to a strong start and never looked back against Class 6A Southmoore in Chickasha on Thursday. Chickasha won its first five matches, jumping out to a 26-0 lead over the Sabercats before earning a dominant 60-9 victory.
The Fightin' Chicks won 12 of the 14 matches in the dual to earn 60 points. Of the team's 12 victories during the dual, seven came by Chickasha wrestlers pinning their opponents.
Chickasha's first two wrestlers earned pins to give Chickasha an early 12-0 lead over Southmoore. Jarrett Patty earned a pin at 106 pounds, and Canaan Brummett followed with a pin at 113 pounds for the Fightin' Chicks.
Dylan Bratt was dominant in his match at 120 pounds. Bratt finished his match early, going up 19-3 and earning five team points with a victory by technical fall.
Colby Longanacre earned a pin at 126 pounds for Chickasha to make the score 23-0. Clint Longanacre built a 6-1 lead after two periods in the 132-pound match, and that lead was large enough for him to hold on and secure a win by decision to put Chickasha ahead 26-0.
Southmoore managed to pick up a win at 138 pounds, getting its deficit to 20 points.
But Chickasha did not allow Southmoore to pick up any momentum from that victory.
Cole Beier competed for Chickasha at 144 pounds, and he built a decent lead heading to the final period. He led 7-0 after two periods and extended that lead to earn a win by major decision, putting Chickasha ahead 30-6.
Cache Wilson did not need much time to secure a pin for Chickasha at 150 pounds. Jason Kawaykla came back from an early deficit to earn a hard-fought win by decision at 157 pounds, and those two matches gave Chickasha a commanding 39-6 advantage over its opponent.
Brayden Dougherty (165 pounds) and Tyren Alexander (175) earned back-to-back pins for the Fightin' Chicks, and Bryce Dougherty earned a win by decision at 190 pounds to put Chickasha up 54-6 late in the dual.
Ayden Benitez managed to pin his opponent at 215 pounds. Southmoore's final win came by decision in the heavyweight division.
The Fightin' Chicks are now 2-0 in duals this season and are ranked in multiple polls. Chickasha is ranked sixth and seventh in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 4A polls.
The high school team's win came after the Chickasha Junior High team also picked up a dominant win over Southmoore earlier in the evening.
