Chickasha hosted a high school wrestling tournament last week.
The Chickasha wrestling team had multiple wrestlers finish in the top six of their respective weight classes. The tournament took place Friday and Saturday.
Eddie Wauahdooah ended the tournament as Chickasha's top placer, advancing to the finals in his weight class. Wauahdooah made his way to the finals by winning his first three matches by fall. He fell in the finals to finish the tournament in second place.
Two other wrestlers made their way to the semifinals before finishing in the top six.
Caden McElroy advanced to the semifinals before finishing fourth in his class. Aubrey Ryans also advanced to the semifinals and finished sixth in his weight class.
Bryce Dougherty took fifth place for the Fightin' Chicks.
Chickasha finished 11th in the team standings. The Fightin' Chicks ended the tournament with 64 points.
