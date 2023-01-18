The Chickasha wrestling team will be one of eight Class 4A teams wrestling for a state title.
Competing in District 4A-3, Chickasha hosted its district duals in Chickasha on Tuesday. Four teams competed in the district duals, and the team with the best overall district record advanced to the dual state tournament in Class 4A.
That team was Chickasha.
Chickasha entered the district duals with an unblemished dual record this season and ranked as high as No. 3 in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s Class 4A rankings. Chickasha is in the top five of every current OSSAA poll.
And the team’s unblemished record stayed exactly that after Tuesday’s duals against Madill, Blanchard and Harrah. Chickasha went 3-0 in the duals to win the district title and advance to the dual state tournament for the first time in several years.
Chickasha also defeated multiple ranked teams in the district duals to capture the district title.
Chickasha will now be in a bracket with seven other teams in Class 4A and will have the opportunity to win a state title.
Dual state will take place at the Stride Bank Center in Enid. It will take place Feb. 10 and Feb. 11.
