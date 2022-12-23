Area wrestling teams will enter 2023 as ranked teams.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association releases multiple polls for wrestling, and four area teams are in at least two of them. Chickasha, Tuttle, Blanchard and Bridge Creek all appear in at least one of the released polls.
The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks are one of the top teams in Class 4A this season in both polls. They are in the top five in one of the polls.
Sitting at 2-0 in duals this season, the Fightin’ Chicks are the sixth-ranked team in Class 4A. Chickasha captured a tournament title in Blanchard earlier this season, and the Fightin’ Chicks are ranked fourth in the other set of rankings.
In what has become the standard over the years, Tuttle continues to receive high praise in the polls. The Tigers are the top-ranked team in both sets of polls.
Blanchard is ranked 11th in both sets of polls. Bridge Creek is ranked 12th in the dual rankings.
