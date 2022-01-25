The Chickasha Junior high team finished as tournament runner-up at the Chickasha Classic.
The tournament was the biggest in its history and was quite a marathon. The wrestling teams (both HS and JH) have been plagued with injuries this season but have still find success on the mat. The junior high Chicks had four starters out due to injury but still managed to fight for the title, losing by just two points in the end.
Dylan Bratt went 5-0 with four pins. In the finals, he faced a familiar opponent who happens to be the No. 1 ranked 108-pound HS wrestler in Class 5A. He got a takedown in the first period and controlled the match the entire way to a 7-0 finish.
With that win he was voted the tournament's Outstanding Wrestler of the lower weights.
At 157 pounds, Brayden Dougherty went 5-0 with five pins. In the finals he faced an opponent that traveled from Louisiana and had many national finalist credentials. A swift takedown and then straight to a crossface cradle for the pin again gave him a quick victory and his gold medal.
He was voted by the coaches as the Upper Weights Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament.
Colby Longanacre won the 113-pound Championship. He went 5-0 and had four pins. In his championship match he dominated from the start and cruised to a 9-2 victory.
Clint Longanacre went 5-0 and pinned his first four opponents. In the finals he got a quick takedown and dominated until the end. He just missed getting a technical fall but won 14-0 and earned a major decision.
McKinsey Dougherty won her weight with five pins. It was the first year to hold a girls division.
Cole Beier finished as runner-up. He won four straight matches to reach the finals. It was a finals match that went back and forth and was a heartbreaker. In the end, his opponent scored late to snatch the victory from him 4-3.
Jason Kawaykla finished as runner-up. He went 4-1 and pinned his first four opponents. He had a great battle in the finals, but his older opponent walked away with the victory.
Other medalists include Kobi Bennett, Keaton Day, Landen Christian.
