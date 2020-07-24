A former Chickasha standout baseball player is returning to Chickasha to play for the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
Jake Womack — a 2017 graduate — starred for the Fightin' Chicks and played at Connors State College and Stephen F. Austin State University before making his way to USAO. Womack signed with CSC in high school and put together two productive seasons with the Cowboys.
Womack finished his two seasons at CSC with a batting average above .380. In 2019, Womack hit .411 on a team that qualified for the NJCAA Division I World Series. He also received first-team JBB All-America honors during his time with the Cowboys.
Womack then moved to SFA before coming to USAO. The COVID-19 pandemic ended up shortening the 2020 season.
Womack joins a list of Chickasha baseball players who have made their way to play for head coach Mike Ross and the Drovers over the past few years. Three former Chickasha players — Brock Henderson, Brandon Shumway and Cayleb Hunter — were on the roster last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.