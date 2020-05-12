Chickasha softball is under new leadership once again.
The Chickasha Board of Education held a meeting Monday and officially named Lauren Whatley the new head coach of Chickasha softball. With the board's approval, Whatley becomes the fourth head coach to lead Chickasha in the fall since Dennis Furr left in the summer of 2016.
Jerry Bates replaced Furr at the helm of the program before Chickasha hired Harley Webb to lead the Lady Chicks. Courtne St. Clair coached the Lady Chicks in the fall of 2018 and 2019.
Terry Jones also coached the Lady Chicks, but his one season came in the spring of 2018.
Whatley might be a new leader for Chickasha softball, but she takes the job as a familiar face. Whatley has spent plenty of time coaching in Chickasha and being around Chickasha softball, so she is not new to the program.
Whatley replaces St. Clair at the helm and inherits a program on the rise after a strong season in 2019. St. Clair's two seasons at the helm of Chickasha softball resulted in 27 wins.
With a team that featured a group of freshmen making contributions, the Lady Chicks went from three wins in 2018 to 24 wins in 2019. The Lady Chicks advanced to regional tournament action after missing out on the Class 4A postseason in 2018.
Chickasha finished third in its district and won two games at the regional tournament in 2019, beating Weatherford on Allyson Arthur's walk-off hit and beating McLoud.
