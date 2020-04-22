My name is Aubrey Wallace, and I will be graduating from Amber-Pocasset in just a few short weeks.
I have been involved in FFA, FCA, STUCO, NHS, basketball and softball, and I will be graduating as a Valedictorian of our senior class.
As I look back on my four years of playing both basketball and softball it is quite amazing to see how far our programs have come. After my freshman year in basketball, we kept making it deeper in the playoffs and qualified for the state tournament this year.
After my freshman year in softball, we qualified for the state tournament the very next year and eventually won the Class A fastpitch state title in 2018. We were also the Class 3A state runners-up in slowpitch the same school year. We made it to the semifinals this past fall before falling to the eventual state champions in a very close game.
I am very confident that we would have went to the state tournament in the spring as well. That would have made the first Amber-Pocasset group of girls to make it to the state tournament in all three seasons in the same year.
Unfortunately, God had other plans this year.
I am still heartbroken that my team and I didn’t get to experience the basketball state tournament atmosphere, but I wholeheartedly believe that they are going to make another run at it next year. I can’t wait to be there cheering them on as their biggest fan.
I have been blessed to be a part of two outstanding sports programs, and I will say that the future looks bright for Amber-Pocasset athletics.
As for my future, I will be attending Oklahoma State University to major in Occupational Therapy and minor in Special Education. I plan to work in different schools around the state providing OT services to the students.
I would like to publicly say thank you to the community of Amber-Pocasset for pouring out love and support to me throughout the past four years. I am so thankful to be able to call myself an alumnus from Amber-Pocasset.
I hope this time away from sports will help other athletes realize that you never know when the game will be taken away from you. Appreciate the game and what it can do for you as a person. Appreciate the relationships you make from it and ultimately have fun.
