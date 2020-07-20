Alex’s Tatton Anderson received recognition from VYPE in the magazine’s Pigskin Preview.
VYPE recently released its yearly preview ahead of the 2020 season. VYPE named its top 100 high school players in the state, and Anderson made an appearance on the list for the Longhorns from Class B.
Anderson showed up in the top 100 and also the top 50. VYPE placed Anderson at No. 45 on the list and also named him to the Class B All-VYPE team ahead of the 2020 season.
Anderson has had a productive three seasons for the Longhorns and has a chance to make history if the 2020 season does get played. According to provided stats, Anderson has rushed for more than 6,300 yards in his career and has a chance to break the state’s career rushing record with a strong season.
Jacob Bruce — a standout player at Hulbert — currently holds the record after finishing his high school career with more than 8,500 rushing yards.
According to the provided stats, Anderson is coming off of a junior season in which he ran for more than 2,700 yards and more than 40 touchdowns. That rushing number proves the number of rushing yards Anderson needs to set the record is within the realm of possibility.
As a team, Alex received plenty of recognition in the magazine. VYPE placed Alex at No. 6 in its preseason Class B rankings and predicted the Longhorns to win their district.
