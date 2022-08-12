The Chickasha volleyball team kept responding.
Trailing Southeast 1-0 after the first set and 2-1 after the third set, Chickasha responded each time. Chickasha also trailed by six points in one of the sets it won and fell behind in the decisive fifth set in Chickasha on Thursday.
But the Lady Chicks came up with answers whenever they needed them and won 3-2 (19-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 15-12). Head coach Nancy Waters was proud of how the team competed in Thursday's match, and she thinks that win can be a boost for the rest of the season.
“That win was huge for us. I was really proud of how the girls fought for the win,” Waters said. “We played together as a team tonight and it showed. [It's] a sign of good things to come this season.”
Trailing 1-0 in the match, Chickasha faced multiple six-point deficits and had to rally to avoid going down 2-0. But Chickasha scored nine of the set's final 10 points to claim the set that tied the match at one.
With Chickasha down 19-18, Madison Walker delivered a kill to tie the set. Kylie Owens then recorded a block that gave the Lady Chicks the lead.
Chickasha ended the set on a 5-0 scoring run, and an attack from Adrian Martinez on set point got Chickasha to the 25-point mark.
The Lady Chicks had to respond again after dropping a third set in which Southeast rallied from a deficit to take the lead and go up 2-1.
And Chickasha came up with the needed response.
The Lady Chicks scored the first four points of the fourth set, and that lead ballooned to 14 points later in the set. Southeast managed to save several set points, but Chickasha evened the match after Southeast sent a ball long on another set point.
And Chickasha responded again in the fifth set.
Southeast went on a scoring run in the fifth set and grabbed a 6-5 lead over Chickasha. But Chickasha broke serve and then won four more points in a row to grab a 10-6 advantage.
With Chickasha looking to secure a win on match point, Jackie Funderburk set up Jaedyn Brown-Adams. Brown-Adams finished the match with authority, securing a kill to give Chickasha its first win of the season.
The win was Chickasha's first of the season, moving the Lady Chicks to 1-1 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.