The Chickasha volleyball team hosted its annual tournament Saturday at Chickasha High School.
The Lady Chicks ended up playing five matches during the tournament, going 2-3 in those matches. Chickasha went 1-2 in pool play and 1-1 in bracket play. Chickasha advanced to the bracket that featured teams finishing third and fourth in the two pools and advanced to the bracket final.
Chickasha defeated Altus in pool play, falling to Corn Bible Academy and Southeast. In bracket play, Chickasha defeated CBA’s JV team and fell to Lawton Eisenhower in the bracket final.
Chickasha had to rally in its victory against Altus, coming from a set down to win 2-1 (18-25, 25-19, 15-10).
Chickasha also had to rally a little bit in the second set, trailing 13-12 through the first 25 points. Down by one point, Chickasha went on an 8-2 run to grab a 20-15 advantage over the Lady Bulldogs.
Altus tried to rally near the end of the set, but Chickasha was able to secure the win.
The Lady Chicks got off to a quick start in the final set, but the two teams were tied 5-5 through the first 10 points. The Lady Chicks outscored Altus 8-2 in the next 10 points to go up 13-7 and were able to finish the match after multiple match points.
Chickasha ended up sweeping CBA’s JV team 2-0 (25-23, 25-23) in bracket play. In a day of rallies, Chickasha had to overcome a large deficit in the first set. A long scoring run helped propel the Lady Chicks to a 1-0 lead.
Chickasha trailed 21-14 before finishing the first set on an 11-2 run.
Chickasha also fell behind in the second set. Down 12-8, Chickasha scored eight of the next 10 points to grab a 16-14 advantage over its opponent. With CBA’s JV hanging around, the Lady Chicks were able to win the match.
Chickasha’s next scheduled match is Tuesday. The Lady Chicks will host Southeast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.