The Chickasha volleyball team built some confidence ahead of a tournament.
The Lady Chicks will be hosting their own tournament later this week, and they were able to pick up a win before entering that tournament. Chickasha traveled to El Reno on Tuesday and managed to bounce back from a loss.
The Lady Chicks are in Class 3A, and they went up two classes when they faced El Reno and came away with a victory. Chickasha ended up sweeping El Reno, winning 3-0 to secure a win before entering tournament play once again.
And the win did not come in easy conditions, according to head coach Nancy Waters. With blazing temperatures outside came a tough internal environment as well.
But Chickasha overcame the conditions.
“Really proud of how they played tonight in tough conditions,” Waters said.
Chickasha found some success in tournament play earlier this season. The Lady Chicks lost three pool play matches but bounced back to go 2-0 in bracket play, winning the Silver Bracket championship in El Reno’s tournament.
The Lady Chicks enter this week’s tournament with a record of 6-9 on the season. Chickasha has a winning record in its last three matches, going 2-1 during that stretch.
