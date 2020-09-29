The Chickasha volleyball team finished the 2020 regular season at home.
The Lady Chicks hosted the Duncan Lady Demons at Chickasha High School on Monday, falling to their opponent. The Lady Chicks fell to the Lady Demons 3-1 (18-25, 25-19, 25-27, 11-25).
Chickasha held a lead in the first set before Duncan was able to secure the victory. Chickasha led 9-6 through 15 points and extended that lead, but Duncan was able to tie the set at 15 points apiece. The Lady Demons then scored 10 of the set’s final 13 points to go up 1-0.
Chickasha’s fast start in the second set proved to be too much for the Lady Demons to overcome. Chickasha scored six of the first seven points and grabbed a 14-6 advantage, scoring multiple points in a row on the serve of Adrian Martinez.
The Lady Demons were not done fighting in the set and eventually went on a small scoring run to make the score 18-17 in favor of Chickasha. But the Lady Chicks held on, evening the match on their second set point in the set. Jaedyn Brown-Adams hit back-to-back aces to put Chickasha at 24 points.
Chickasha fell behind early in the fourth set after Duncan jumped out to a 7-2 lead. But that did not stop Chickasha from rallying and taking the lead later in the set. Chickasha had a set point after taking a 24-23 lead late in the set, but Duncan scored four of the set’s final five points to take a crucial 2-1 lead.
Chickasha hung around for a little bit in the fourth set, but Duncan was able to pull away.
Next up for Chickasha is the regional tournament. The Lady Chicks will be playing in Cache.
