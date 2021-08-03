The Chickasha volleyball team is hoping to have a strong 2021.
One of the things Chickasha is hoping to use as an advantage is experience. The Lady Chicks enter the 2021 campaign having lost a fairly small amount of seniors over the past two seasons, and the result is a squad that has plenty of players with varsity experience coming back to help Chickasha volleyball.
“These girls have been playing varsity volleyball since they were freshmen. Four have been starting since they were freshmen,” head coach Nancy Waters said. "They have a lot of experience.”
Along with having plenty of experience at the varsity level, the Lady Chicks have plenty of experience playing together as a team.
“The majority of the girls are juniors who have played together since the seventh grade,” Waters said. “They know the game and have the skills to play very good volleyball.”
Because of that experience, Waters and the Lady Chicks are entering the 2021 campaign with high expectations. They have a saying that explains what their expectations are.
"Think state,” the team says.
And the team's head coach believes that.
“That is the potential of this team," Waters said.
Waters believes the potential of the team is extremely high and that state is a possibility. The potential for success is there if the team can avoid things such as injuries, COVID-19 and possible quarantines.
“We think this will be a highly successful season,” Waters said. “As freshmen and sophomores, we really took it on the chin some nights.
"Now it is our turn.”
According to Waters, Chickasha is coming off of a strong summer that helped the Lady Chicks grow as a team.
“We grew a lot as a team this summer,” Waters said. "We have summer league here at home, so we used those games to learn to trust one another and work together as a team.”
The Chickasha head coach also mentioned a scrimmage against Elgin that had positive signs from the Lady Chicks.
“The girls came out excited, and it showed on the court. Even though it was just a scrimmage, they played it like was a playoff game.
“They are excited about the season and ready to get started.”
Chickasha's first match of the regular season will take place Aug. 10. The Lady Chicks will host Blanchard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.