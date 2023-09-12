The Lady Chicks battled at home.
The Chickasha volleyball team hosted Newcastle on Tuesday and held leads in every set before ending up at the tough end of a four-set loss to the Lady Racers. Newcastle ended up winning 3-1 (25-23, 25-15, 23-25, 25-11),
Chickasha head coach Nancy Waters was pleased with how Chickasha played in sets one and three. The Lady Chicks dominated a portion of the first set, building a double-digit lead before Newcastle worked its way back.
Even though they trailed 2-0, the Lady Chicks kept fighting and managed to capture the third set. Serving on set point, KK Willard delivered an unreturnable serve for Chickasha to keep the Lady Chicks from getting shut out.
Waters said that serving was a critical difference in the fourth set.
Overall, Waters was pleased with how the team came up with digs and kept points alive with those digs.
“We did a really good job of digging up their hits tonight,” she said.
Addison Kennedy (three aces, five digs and seven assists), Ava McDonald (three kills, three digs and 13 assists) and Willard (three aces, four kills, eight digs) helped fill up the stat sheet for Chickasha.
Madison McDaniel (three digs), Baylee Ryans (six kills), Kaytlin Keith (three kills) and Adrian Martinez (three kills) all played important roles for Chickasha as well.
