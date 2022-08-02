Chickasha head coach Nancy Waters believes in her team.
The head coach is excited about what a team full of experience can accomplish during the 2022 campaign. She believes the expectations are rightfully high.
The Lady Chicks enter the season with several seniors who have been able to develop chemistry over the years. Waters said they have been playing together for several years, and all of that experience will be a strength for the team this year.
“Expectations for this group of volleyball girls are very high,” Waters said. “We have every opportunity to be very good. … There is a lot of experience on the floor this year.
“Experience is everything for us this year. We have been through a lot together."
Waters also mentioned some of the players expected to lead the experienced group this season.
“Jaedyn Brown-Adams is one of the best hitters in the state. Jackie Funderburk has been the starting setter for three years, [and] she has the experience and the talent to put the ball exactly where the hitters want and need the ball,” Waters said. “Hayla Wilson has become a really good back row passer, [and] she is the leader of the back row. Kylie Owens will be moving to middle hitter after playing outside for three years. She has made great improvement.”
Along with all of the experience and talent on the roster this season, Waters expects the improvement in a certain area to really take Chickasha to the next level.
“Blocking should be a strength for us this year,” she said. “We have really improved this skill throughout early season practice.”
The Lady Chicks have competed in summer play, and Waters liked what she saw from the team. According to Waters, the team picked up multiple victories during the summer.
“Summer league was very good for us. We played in our summer league and at John Marshall,” she said. “We were able to pick up a lot of wins against some very good teams. We worked on some skills like placing serves and right-side hitting. We were able to work together and learn to communicate well.”
And now, Chickasha will begin its season Aug. 9.
“If they can develop the team chemistry needed, we can have a 20-win season,” Waters said. “Confidence is a huge thing for us. If they can have the confidence in themselves, we will have a very successful season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.