The Chickasha volleyball team won a pair of matches during a tournament.
Chickasha's tournament took place in Chickasha on Saturday, and the Lady Chicks played five matches during the tournament. Chickasha went 2-3 during the tournament, knocking off a ranked opponent in the process.
The Lady Chicks opened the tournament against a Corn Bible Academy team ranked fifth in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 3A rankings last week. The Lady Chicks won 2-1 (25-20, 20-25, 16-14).
CBA held a 17-13 lead in the first set, but Chickasha scored 12 of the final 15 points to win the set. The Lady Chicks took a 21-20 advantage in the set, taking the lead for good after Adrian Martinez put together a successful attack.
After dropping the second set, Chickasha seemed to be in control of the final set before CBA went on a run and held a match point. Chickasha scored the final three points to capture the match.
A Martinez ace put Chickasha up 15-14 after the Lady Chicks saved a match point. CBA hit a ball that went long on match point to finish the set.
The Lady Chicks ended up going 1-2 in pool play. They lost to a Guymon team ranked 12th in the OSSAA's Class 5A poll and an Erick team ranked 12th in the OSSAA's Class 3A poll at the time of the tournament.
Chickasha went to the Purple Bracket and advanced to the final match of that bracket after beating Altus 2-0 (25-14, 25-19).
Chickasha led Altus 3-2 in the first set after five points and pulled away with a long scoring run. Chickasha held a 12-3 lead through 15 points before winning by 11. Altus tried to rally but came up short.
Altus tried to come up with a late rally in the second and final set of the match. The Lady Bulldogs saved multiple match points before Chickasha was able to close out the match.
Chickasha's Madison Walker came up with a kill to secure the match for the Lady Chicks.
Chickasha and CBA met a second time in the final match of the Purple Bracket, and the match once again went three sets. CBA avenged the earlier loss by winning 2-1 (25-22, 14-25, 15-0).
A hitting error on set point gave the Lady Chicks the second set, but the Lady Crusaders came back and shut out their opponent in the third and final set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.