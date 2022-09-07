The Chickasha volleyball team is on a win streak.
The Lady Chicks faced El Reno on Tuesday and avenged a loss in the process of adding another win to their total. Chickasha won its second match in a row, defeating El Reno after losing to the Lady Indians in El Reno's tournament earlier this season.
Chickasha avenged that loss by winning 3-1 (26-24, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22).
Chickasha head coach Nancy Waters was happy with how the team played throughout the night, especially in the first two sets.
“Came out in the first two games and played as well as we ever have,” she said. “The crowd was really loud, and the girls fed off that energy."
The Lady Chicks were able to bounce back from a loss in the third set to slam the door and secure the win in the fourth set. Waters said that Chickasha jumped out to a 6-2 advantage in the fourth set, and the Lady Chicks remained in control.
According to Waters, communication was key.
“We played really well as a team,” Waters said. The girls communicated well on the floor, and it showed in their play.”
Waters said that the blocking in the match was big.
“Kylie Owens had some big blocks for us tonight, [and] that really turned the game around,” she said. “Adrian Martinez had a stuff block in the fourth set that gave us a seven-point lead late in the set.”
Assists were another big statistic for the Lady Chicks. According to Waters, Chickasha got 33 assists from Jackie Funderburk (18) and KK Willard (15).
Jaedyn Brown-Adams and Hayla Wilson also filled up the stat sheet.
The Lady Chicks moved another game above .500 on the season by defeating El Reno. They moved to 7-5 on the season and can add to their win total again this week.
