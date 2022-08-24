The Chickasha volleyball team has momentum.
After winning a pair of matches in a tournament last week, the Lady Chicks returned home to host the Clinton Lady Reds on Tuesday. Clinton kept fighting after losing the first set by double digits, but Chickasha still won 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-21) in Chickasha.
The Lady Chicks jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set and never trailed to Clinton in the set. The two teams were tied at four before Chickasha went on an 8-0 run to gain some separation.
Clinton only trailed by five after 25 points, but Chickasha used another big run to pull away. The Lady Chicks scored eight points in a row to go up 23-10 before winning the set by 12 points.
Clinton could not get a serve back to the other side of the net on set point, giving Chickasha the 1-0 lead.
The Lady Chicks had to come from behind in the second set. Clinton held a six-point lead before Chickasha was able to come back.
Chickasha's first lead came when Adrian Martinez recorded one of her four kills to make the score 13-12. Chickasha led 17-16 and scored the final eight points of the set, securing the 2-0 lead on an ace from Jaedyn Brown-Adams.
Clinton continued to fight and kept things close in the third set, but Chickasha proved to be too much.
Brown-Adams ended the match with seven aces and 13 kills. Jackie Funderburk, KK Willard, Madison Walker, Madison McDaniel and Hayla Wilson all made important contributions during the team's win.
Chickasha got back above .500 with the win, moving to 5-4 on the season.
