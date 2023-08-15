The Lady Chicks were able to bounce back.
Coming off of last week’s win over Southeast, the Chickasha volleyball team had its momentum halted in a loss to North Rock Creek on Monday. But Chickasha returned home and found its momentum.
The Lady Chicks hosted John Marshall in Chickasha on Tuesday and needed four sets to get back to .500 on the season. Chickasha took home its second win of the season, winning 3-1 (25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17) to get to a 2-2 record on the season.
After missed serves hurt Chickasha in the loss to North Rock Creek, that became a strength for the Lady Chicks in Tuesday’s win. Passing was another strength for the Lady Chicks.
“We served well tonight,” head coach Nancy Waters said. “Passing was very good tonight. We got a lot of free balls and were able to turn that into hits.”
In the serving category, Madison McDaniel (seven aces), Kaytlin Keith (three), Baylee Ryans (three), Addison Kennedy (two), Adrian Martinez (two), Ava McDonald (two) and KK Willard (one) combined for 20 aces in the match, and several of those aces came at key times in the match. From a passing standpoint, Chickasha got 27 assists from the duo of Kennedy (14) and McDonald (13).
In the match’s first set, Chickasha was able to jump out to an early lead and never trailed en route to its 1-0 lead. Chickasha’s lead grew to 12 points in the set and was big enough to survive John Marshall saving multiple set points.
Chickasha was able to finish the set before having to come back from multiple deficits in the second set. The two teams remained close throughout the second set, but it was Chickasha who finished the set on a high note.
Chickasha and John Marshall found themselves in a 17-17 tie before Chickasha went on an 8-1 run to close the set. That 8-1 run included streaks of five unanswered points and three unanswered points for the Lady Chicks.
With Chickasha leading 23-18, Keith delivered a pair of perfectly placed serves that John Marshall could do nothing with to close out the set for Chickasha.
John Marshall used a long scoring run to seemingly put the third set away and extended its lead to 10 points late in the set. Chickasha trailed 24-14 before saving nine set points in a row to put pressure on John Marshall.
The Lady Bears were able to close out the third set, but Chickasha did not let them pick up any more momentum. John Marshall kept things somewhat close, but Chickasha gained enough separation and only needed one match point to complete the win.
John Marshall was unable to handle an attack from Keith, and that set up a match point for Chickasha. Willard then found a perfect spot to place her serve on match point to help Chickasha close out the win.
Chickasha’s JV was able to pick up a 2-0 win over John Marshall, winning 25-5 and 25-9. Four Chickasha players combined for 18 aces, and three of those players had four or more aces in the win. Liberty Proulx had three kills.
