The Chickasha volleyball team got back on the winning track.
After losing a couple of matches in a row, Chickasha got back on the court Tuesday as the 16th-ranked team in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s Class 3A poll this week. The Lady Chicks only lost 29 total points across three sets against Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Chickasha.
Chickasha held OSD to single-digit points in the first set and final set, winning 3-0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-9).
A pair of 7-0 scoring runs in the first set helped Chickasha roll to a 17-point victory over its opponent. Those two runs included several aces from Baylee Ryans and Ava McDonald.
OSD kept fighting and saved three set points before Chickasha was able to secure a 1-0 lead. KK Willard put an emphatic end to the set.
Chickasha trailed 1-0 in the second set but used a 5-0 scoring run to take command of the set. Chickasha continued to build on its lead as the set went on.
On set point, Addison Kennedy sent a ball over to Kaytlin Keith. Keith took things from there and was able to finish the set with her attack.
Things continued to be the same for Chickasha in the third set. The Lady Chicks jumped out to a 4-0 lead and just continued to roll.
After having several aces throughout the match, it was only fitting that Chickasha ended the match with one. Madison McDaniel served the match-winning ace for Chickasha.
McDaniel (nine), Hollye Verret (five), Ryans (four) and Zoee Jones (four) combined for 22 aces in the win. Willard (seven), McDonald (three), Keith (three) and Adrian Martinez (three) combined for 16 kills.
