The Lady Chicks continued their winning ways.
Chickasha volleyball traveled to Oklahoma City on Monday to face the John Marshall Lady Bears after picking up a thrilling win over Southeast at home last week. The Lady Chicks beat Southeast in five sets and needed fewer sets to add another victory to their total.
After a season-opening loss to Blanchard, Chickasha won its second match in a row Monday. Chickasha swept the Lady Bears, winning 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-16).
Chickasha head coach Nancy Waters was happy about the number of players who got to play, and she feels like the team is continuing to get better.
“[We] played a lot of kids tonight,” Waters said. “We are getting better every time we play.”
Waters said that even though the match was not perfect, the team overcame those mistakes to pick up a sweep.
“This was a game we should have won, and the girls did what they had to do to get the win,” Waters said. “We made some mistakes tonight but were able to play through those mistakes and get the win.”
The win came along with the JV team's sweep of John Marshall. That same JV team picked up a tight win over Southeast last week as well.
According to Waters, Chickasha got big nights from several players.
According to the stats that Waters sent, Chickasha got 10 aces and nine assists from Jackie Funderburk to go along with five aces and seven kills from Jaedyn Brown-Adams. According to those stats, Chickasha got five kills from Kylie Owens and eight assists from Ava McDonald.
Chickasha is scheduled to play Santa Fe South at home on Thursday, and the varsity team enters that matchup with a 2-1 record.
