Hosting Class 3A No. 12 Erick High School on Tuesday, the Chickasha volleyball team was in a 2-0 hole.
But that 2-0 deficit did not stop Chickasha from rallying to even the match before falling 3-2 (15-25, 10-25, 25-17, 25-23, 13-15) in Chickasha.
Trailing by two sets, the Lady Chicks put together a much-needed fast start in the third set. Chickasha jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but Erick did not make things easy for the Lady Chicks in the set.
Erick scored five of the next six points to get within one point of the Lady Chicks. Chickasha responded with a long scoring run to nearly extend its lead to double digits. Erick then continued to battle, but Chickasha was able to hold off its opponent and finish the set after multiple set points.
The Lady Chicks showed off their rallying spirit in the fourth set of the match, trailing by four through the first 20 points. Chickasha outscored Erick 13-7 during the next 20 points and grabbed a 21-19 lead.
Chickasha went up 24-21 and needed three set points to even the match. Erick was unable to withstand senior Jordan Wallace’s attack on the final set point.
Chickasha had to withstand a quick start from Erick in the fifth set. The Lady Bearcats jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead before Chickasha went on an 8-2 run to grab an 8-7 advantage through 15 points.
The two teams remained close, but Erick was able to reach 15 points before Chickasha. Jaedyn Brown-Adams and Kylie Owens were two other players who stepped up for the Lady Chicks throughout the match.
