The Lady Chicks earned a sweep at home.
Chickasha volleyball hosted Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Chickasha on Tuesday, and the team was able to play a lot of players in a sweep of the opponent. Chickasha won all three sets by double digits and defeated OSD 3-0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-15) to get back above .500 on the season.
“Girls played really well tonight,” Waters said Tuesday. "This was [a] game where everyone contributed to the win.
“We controlled the game ... and never let them have a run of points.”
The Lady Chicks never trailed in the entire match and used a quick start to take command of the first set. Chickasha scored the first 10 points of the first set and got strong serving from Jackie Funderburk during the scoring run.
Serving was a strength for Chickasha in the win, and aces from five players combined to make up almost one-third of the team's points. Hayla Wilson (six), Funderburk (six), Adrian Martinez (four), KK Willard (four) and Donna Harris (three) combined for 23 aces in Chickasha's win.
Jaedyn Brown-Adams recorded a kill to give Chickasha a 10-0 lead and its first double-digit lead of the match. OSD hit a serve out on set point, giving Chickasha the 1-0 lead.
OSD only trailed by three after the second set's first nine points, but Chickasha went on another long scoring run to extend its lead to double digits. The Lady Chicks scored seven points in a row to go up 10, and that lead eventually settled at 16.
Martinez hit an unreturned serve on set point to give Chickasha a 2-0 lead.
OSD continued to fight in the third set, scoring its most points of the match. But Chickasha was too much for its opponent, and the Lady Chicks only needed one match point to secure the victory.
Willard served well and set players up, recording 13 assists in the win. Ava McDonald had 11 assists for Chickasha.
The Lady Chicks got six kills from Kylie Owens, five kills from Brown-Adams and four kills apiece from Harris and Martinez.
The Lady Chicks moved to 6-5 on the season by defeating OSD.
Also high the high school level, Chickasha's JV picked up a win of 2-0 (25-20, 25-21). Chickasha got eight aces and three kills from Baylee Ryans, eight kills from Kaytlin Keith and a kill from Justice Miracle.
