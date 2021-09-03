The Chickasha volleyball team is on a positive streak.
Chickasha has now won two matches in a row after winning two matches and going 2-0 this week. The Lady Chicks defeated Star Spencer on Tuesday and followed that win up with a win over a ranked Weatherford team in Chickasha on Thursday.
Weatherford entered the matchup tied for 14th in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 4A poll, but that was not too much for Chickasha. Chickasha rallied from deficits, won crucial points and defeated Weatherford 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-22).
The two teams each had trouble pulling away from each other in the first set, but Weatherford managed to go up by three late in the set. With Weatherford leading 21-18, the Lady Chicks came up with a crucial scoring run.
Chickasha managed to secure the lead for good in the first set and took a 1-0 lead.
With Weatherford leading 21-20 in the first set, Adrian Martinez and Jaedyn Brown-Adam both went for an attack, and at least one of those two got a hand on the ball. The result was a kill and a set tied at 21 points apiece.
Chickasha took the lead for good on an ace from Jackie Funderburk.
Chickasha had to rally from a decent deficit in the second set after Weatherford jumped out to a 7-3 lead over its opponent. Chickasha tied the set at seven points apiece and managed to pull away in the 25-17 win.
Chickasha had Kylie Owens serving for a 2-0 lead on a set point. She got the ball over the net, and Weatherford's third hit after the serve went long to give the Lady Chicks a commanding 2-0 lead over their opponent.
Chickasha faced another decent deficit in the third set after Weatherford jumped out to a 7-2 lead. The Lady Chicks responded and went up 8-7 with a 6-0 scoring run.
But Weatherford was not done and held a 20-15 lead through 35 points. Chickasha used another 6-0 run to take a 21-20 lead.
The Lady Chicks were able to end the match on a high note. Martinez's deep serve on match point went off a Weatherford player's hands and went the wrong direction, securing the win and allowing the ensuing celebration.
