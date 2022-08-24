The Chickasha JV volleyball team recently had success.
The Lady Chicks recently competed in Cache's JV tournament and won four matches during the tournament. Chickasha went 4-1 during the tournament, picking up a second-place finish.
The Lady Chicks won multiple close matches throughout the tournament and opened their run with a 2-1 win over Amber-Pocasset. After dropping the first set, Chickasha won the final two sets by scores of 25-20 and 15-8.
Chickasha then picked up a close 2-1 win over Cache. Chickasha won the first set 26-24, lost the second set and picked up a 17-15 win in the third set.
Chickasha beat Temple 2-0 (25-16, 25-21) and then took down Cement.
Chickasha defeated Cement 2-1. After losing the first set, Chickasha picked up wins of 25-18 and 15-9.
Chickasha's only loss came to Cache in the finals.
During the run, Waters said that the Lady Chicks even picked up a win over a varsity team in the tournament.
According to stats sent by Waters, KK Willard recorded 12 aces and 33 assists in five matches. According to those stats, Kaytlin Keith recorded 14 aces and 26 kills in five matches.
According to the stats, Chickasha also got contributions from Baylee Ryans, Taylor Harley, Sadie Olson, Justice Miracle, Ava McDonald, Alexis Wilson and Savannah Crow.
Chickasha picked up a 2-0 win over Clinton on Tuesday as well, winning by scores of 25-9 and 26-24.
