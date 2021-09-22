The Lady Chicks never gave up.
The Chickasha volleyball team battled a ranked opponent in Chickasha on Tuesday and took on the Cache Lady Bulldogs, ranked 11th in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class 4A poll this week. Cache won the match 3-0, but Chickasha made each set closer than the last.
Cache defeated Chickasha 25-14, 25-16 and 25-22.
Cache held a 10-5 advantage over Chickasha in the third set and led 12-8 before the Lady Chicks went on a 4-0 run to tie the set at 12 points apiece. Jaedyn Brown-Adams hit the ball to an open space on the floor to tie the set at 12.
The Lady Chicks made sure they did not go down without a fight. Chickasha fought off three match points before the Lady Bulldogs were able to close out the match with the 25-22 win.
Chickasha held a 3-2 advantage over Cache in the first set, but the Lady Bulldogs were able to take the lead for good and pull away.
Chickasha also made things tough on Cache in the second set and fought off multiple set points before the Lady Bulldogs were able to take a 2-0 lead over their opponent. Trailing by seven points in the second set, Chickasha scored three points in a row to get within four points.
The Lady Chicks got within four points and won multiple points on the serve of Hayla Wilson. Chickasha saved two set points in the second set, but Cache was able to win the set.
