The Lady Chicks fought hard against a ranked team.
The Chickasha volleyball team used a late scoring run to take a 1-0 lead over Class 5A No. 10 Duncan in Chickasha on Tuesday. Chickasha continued to battle throughout the night, but Duncan ended up winning 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-22).
“Pleased with the effort the girls showed tonight,” Chickasha head coach Nancy Waters said. “We fought through all four sets.”
Duncan and Chickasha traded 3-0 runs fairly early in the first set and traded 4-0 runs later in the same set. But the Lady Chicks had the last laugh in the set to take a 1-0 advantage over the Lady Demons.
Duncan held a 23-20 lead and was on serve when Chickasha was able to break serve. That break of serve started a 5-0 run to give Chickasha the set.
The serving of Hayla Wilson played a major role in Chickasha's 5-0 run, and Chickasha took the first set on a run of unreturned serves from Wilson. Wilson had three aces to go along with six digs for Chickasha.
The Lady Chicks managed to get off to a strong start in the first set, using a 6-0 scoring run to capture a 7-2 advantage over the Lady Demons. But Duncan gradually got back in the set before winning and getting to a 1-1 tie.
Despite a 12-point loss in the third set, Chickasha continued to fight and used a 4-0 run in the third set to take a 4-1 lead. The Lady Chicks held the lead for a good portion of the set before Duncan eventually grabbed the lead for good.
Jackie Funderburk and Addison Kennedy had success setting up their teammates, combining for 29 assists. Funderburk had 18 assists, and Kennedy had 11 assists in the loss.
KK Willard filled up the stat sheet, finishing with two aces, 10 kills and eight digs. Chickasha also got nine kills from Adrian Martinez, four kills from Kylie Owens and five digs from Madison McDaniel.
At the high school level, Chickasha's JV came up with a 2-0 win, winning 25-19 and 25-22. Chickasha got seven kills from Baylee Ryans and four kills from Kaytlin Keith.
