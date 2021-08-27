The Chickasha volleyball team fought hard against Tecumseh.
The Lady Chicks led in three of the match's four sets in Chickasha on Thursday, and three of the four sets saw both teams score at least 20 points. But Tecumseh came out on top in the match, winning 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-13).
The Lady Chicks led by eight points at one point in the third set, going up 15-7. Tecumseh hung around and put pressure on the Lady Chicks, but Chickasha held on for the win.
With Chickasha leading 24-21, Chickasha's Jaedyn Brown-Adams delivered a serve. Tecumseh's third hit after the serve did not get over the net, and the Lady Chicks picked up a victory to make Tecumseh's lead 2-1.
The first set of the match featured multiple long scoring runs, including a 5-0 run from Tecumseh to start the match. But Chickasha responded and did not let Tecumseh pull away early in the match.
The Lady Chicks put together a long scoring run of their own.
Chickasha faced an 8-6 deficit before scoring eight points in a row to grab a 14-8 advantage over its opponent. Addison Kennedy was the server for the Lady Chicks during a run that began when Chickasha broke Tecumseh's serve.
But Tecumseh went on another long scoring run and took the lead for good before taking a 1-0 lead in the match.
The Lady Chicks jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second set before Tecumseh scored five points in a row. Tecumseh led 20-14 in the set before Chickasha broke serve to start a 6-0 scoring run.
Chickasha won five of the six points in the run with Adrian Martinez serving. An unreturned serve from Martinez tied the second set at 20 points apiece, but Tecumseh finished the second set on a 5-0 scoring run to go up 2-0.
Chickasha and Tecumseh were close early in the third set, but Tecumseh put together another long scoring run. The hole was too deep for Chickasha to climb out of.
