EDITOR'S NOTE: This story might be online only.
The Chickasha volleyball team hosted another opponent.
The Lady Chicks battled the Newcastle Lady Racers in Chickasha and were looking for their second win of the season. In the end, Newcastle picked up a 3-0 win Tuesday and picked up wins of 25-8, 29-27 and 25-13.
The Lady Chicks hung around for a little bit in the first set before Newcastle pulled away for the 25-8 victory. Chickasha only trailed by three points after the first 15 points of the set. Chickasha made the score 8-6, but Newcastle finished the set on a 17-2 run.
But the Lady Chicks continued to battle and put together a quick start in the second set, scoring the first point and getting out to a 6-1 lead over the Lady Racers. Chickasha led by at least five points multiple times in the set and extended that lead to six at one point in the set.
Chickasha held an 11-5 lead, but Newcastle made a run and took an 18-17 lead after scoring six points in a row.
The second set of the match featured six set points, and Chickasha held four of those set points. The Lady Chicks first took a 24-22 lead before Newcastle tied the match at 24. The Lady Chicks also held leads of 25-24 and 27-26, but Newcastle fought off those set points as well.
Chickasha fought off one set point in the set after Newcastle took a 26-25 lead. But the Lady Racers went up 2-0 by scoring the set's final three points.
The Lady Chicks tried to hang around in the third set after Newcastle scored the first five points. But Chickasha found itself in too big of a hole.
The loss sent the Lady Chicks to 1-4 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.