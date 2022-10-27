The Chickasha volleyball team earned recognition from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
The OCA recently released All-State rosters for volleyball, and a Chickasha player earned a spot on one of the rosters. Along with a player earning a spot on the original roster, another player earned the opportunity to be an alternate for next summer.
Chickasha senior Jaedyn Brown-Adams earned herself a spot on the Small West All-State team after finishing a successful career with the Lady Chicks, becoming a key player during her time with Chickasha. According to head coach Nancy Waters, Brown-Adams led the team in kills all four of her seasons with Chickasha High School volleyball.
But another Chickasha player also earned some recognition.
According to Walters, Jackie Funderburk got selected as an alternate for the Lady Chicks. Funderburk also became a key player for the Lady Chicks during her career.
The OCA has scheduled the small school to play at 7:30 p.m. July 25 at a Tulsa metro location yet to be determined.
