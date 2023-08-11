The Lady Chicks put their first check in the win column.
Chickasha volleyball traveled to Oklahoma City on Thursday and faced Southeast in what turned out to be a dramatic match that went the distance. The Lady Chicks battled the Lady Spartans and outlasted their opponent by winning in five sets.
Bookended by margins of nine and six points, the middle three sets could not be much closer. Those sets ended with a combined margin of 10 points.
But the Lady Chicks managed to survive after taking a 1-0 lead, winning 3-2 to even their record at 1-1 on the season. Chickasha won the match by winning 25-16, 21-25, 25-21, 24-26 and 15-9.
“They played so well tonight, moving and getting to every ball,” head coach Nancy Waters said. “So proud of how they fought through all five sets.”
Chickasha needed a team effort to win the match, and the Lady Chicks put together a team effort. Chickasha was able to move the ball around and set up teammates for attacks that became plenty of kills during the match.
Waters said that Chickasha recorded 50 kills in the match on 73 attacks, good for a percentage that settled in at roughly 68.5% (68.49). Waters said that four players had at least 10 attacks in the match, and those players were KK Willard (18 attacks, 13 kills), Kaytlin Keith (14 attacks, 10 kills), Baylee Ryans (12 attacks, five kills) and Hollye Verret (10 attacks, six kills).
“They did a great job getting the digs up, and we were able to spread the ball around,” Waters said.
And according to Waters, players like Addison Kennedy and Ava McDonald helped set up their teammates by recording a combined 41 assists. Chickasha got 26 assists from Kennedy and 15 assists from McDonald in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.