The Chickasha volleyball team has a checkmark in the win column.
The Lady Chicks hosted the John Marshall Lady Bears in Chickasha on Monday and came up with their first victory of the season. Chickasha earned a 3-0 victory over John Marshall, picking up wins of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-23 during the match.
The Lady Bears trailed by as many as three points in the first set and trailed by that deficit multiple times throughout it. John Marshall went up by two points, capturing a 17-15 advantage with a long scoring run against the Lady Chicks.
But Chickasha came back strong and dominated the rest of the set, scoring 10 of the final 11 points to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
The Lady Chicks had to rally from a hole in the second set to take a 2-0 lead over the Lady Bears. John Marshall scored the first four points of the set and led by nine points multiple times.
John Marshall held leads of 15-6 and 16-7 in the second set, but the Lady Bears could not hold off the Lady Chicks. Chickasha put together a run of points multiple times, and John Marshall struggled with the serve of Jaedyn Brown-Adams in the second set.
A hitting error from John Marshall got Chickasha back to a 19-19 tie, and the Lady Chicks took their first lead of the set with an ace that made the score 20-19.
Chickasha went up 22-19 before completing the comeback.
It looked like Chickasha might run away with the third set. The Lady Chicks jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the third set, but John Marshall continued to battle and took the lead later in the set.
Trailing 15-13, Chickasha went on another scoring run and got multiple points off the serve of Jackie Funderburk. But John Marshall continued to battle and tied the set at 20 points apiece.
But the Lady Chicks persevered and completed the sweep.
