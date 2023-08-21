The Chickasha volleyball team was able to bounce back.
Chickasha traveled to El Reno last week and competed in tournament play but went 0-3 in pool play to end up in the Silver Bracket. However, the Lady Chicks stepped up in bracket play and went unbeaten to capture a bracket championship.
“Really happy with how the girls were able to bounce back and get two wins,” head coach Nancy Waters said.
Chickasha was in a pool with Del City, Duncan and Santa Fe South. The Lady Chicks split the opening two sets with Del City, losing in three sets to go along with falling in two sets to Duncan and Santa Fe South.
Chickasha had to play Tecumseh in bracket play and managed to come away with a close 2-0 victory. Both sets were decided by three points or less.
Chickasha had to go past the normal 25-point total that wins a set to take a 1-0 lead, winning 27-25 to go ahead. And the Lady Chicks were able to finish the match in another close set, completing the 2-0 win with a 25-22 victory.
Waters said the win came down to cleaning up mistakes.
“We were able to eliminate the mistakes and pulled out a close win against Tecumseh,” she said.
Chickasha ended up playing Del City in a rematch from pool play and avenged the loss. Chickasha felt like it should have defeated Del City in pool play, and it rolled to a 2-0 win to secure the bracket championship.
Chickasha won both sets by double digits, winning by scores of 25-10 and 25-14.
“The girls knew they could beat Del City, and the scores show that,” Waters said.
Waters also sent in stats from the tournament, showing off some leaders in the categories.
According to the stats, Madison McDaniel finished the tournament with 12 aces, and KK Willard finished the tournament with 27 kills and 14 digs. The stats also show that Chickasha got 26 kills from Kaytlin Keith, 51 assists from Addison Kennedy and 47 assists from Ava McDonald.
Baylee Ryans and Hollye Verret were a pair of other key contributors in the tournament.
