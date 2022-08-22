Chickasha volleyball added multiple wins to the team's total.
The Lady Chicks traveled to El Reno on Saturday to compete in El Reno's tournament, and the Lady Chicks added a pair of wins to their total. Chickasha finished second in its pool and advanced to the Gold Bracket.
Chickasha won two matches in pool play and went 2-1 to finish second in the pool. Chickasha defeated Santa Fe South and Seminole in pool play, and the team's two losses came against the first-place teams in pool play and the Gold Bracket champion.
Head coach Nancy Waters came away with positive thoughts about how the team played.
“Really happy with how we played throughout the day,” she said. "We are making progress every time we play and getting better every match.”
The Lady Chicks got some revenge by defeating Santa Fe South after they lost to Santa Fe South earlier in the week. Chickasha dropped the first set but came away with wins in the final two sets to pick up the 2-1 victory.
According to Waters, Chickasha got six kills and six digs from Jaedyn Brown-Adams, three aces from Kaytlin Keith, 10 assists from Jackie Funderburk and four kills from Kylie Owens.
Chickasha felt good about avenging the previous loss.
“[We] wanted this win after the way we lost on Thursday. It was important to us as a team to come out and prove we could play better,” Waters said. “We were able to do that.”
Chickasha's second win of the tournament came against Seminole and came in straight sets. Chickasha defeated Seminole 2-0, and Waters felt like Chickasha did what it was supposed to do.
“Really happy with how the girls played this match," she said. This was a match we should have won, and we did.”
According to Waters, Chickasha got three aces and two kills from Adrian Martinez and eight assists from KK Willard.
Chickasha dropped a 2-0 match to El Reno in pool play, and Waters said that match was close for the entire time. El Reno won that pool.
Chickasha also dropped a 2-0 match to Lawton MacArthur. Waters also said that the match was close and that there were plenty of solid rallies.
MacArthur won the Gold Bracket.
Chickasha ended the tournament with a record of 4-4 on the season.
