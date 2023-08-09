Two area volleyball teams began their seasons against one another.
The Lady Chicks of Chickasha and Lady Lions of Blanchard took to the court in Chickasha on Tuesday, looking for strong starts to their seasons. Both teams went through scoring runs during the match, but Blanchard ended up coming out on top.
The Lady Lions used a quick start in the first set and a rally in the second set during their 3-0 win. Blanchard took the three sets by scores of 25-9, 25-18 and 25-13.
Blanchard used an early scoring run in the first set to take an early lead that never went away. Blanchard went ahead 4-0 early and scored 12 of the set’s first 13 points after an 8-0 run put the Lady Lions up 11.
But it was Chickasha who got off to a quick start in the second set, led by the serving of Addison Kennedy. She finished the match with a pair of aces to go along with six assists and three kills.
Chickasha jumped out to a 5-0 lead behind Kennedy’s serving, and Chickasha managed to hold off Blanchard for a good portion of the set. But the Lady Lions hung around and completed their comeback after falling behind by six points in the set.
Blanchard’s first lead of the set came when it went ahead 15-14, and scoring runs helped the team pull away in the set. A 4-0 run put Blanchard up 17-14, and a 5-0 run put Blanchard ahead 22-15 late in the set.
Down 24-16, Chickasha was able to save a pair of set points against Blanchard. But the Lady Lions took the 2-0 lead on their third set point of the set.
The two teams traded the first few points of the final set, but a 6-0 run gave Blanchard a seven-point lead. Chickasha went on a 3-0 run and a 4-0 run in the set to lower their deficit each time, but the Lady Lions stayed strong by scoring nine of the final 11 points to secure the 3-0 win.
Chickasha head coach Nancy Waters said the team had solid stretches of play during the match, and the team played better in the final two sets after a tough start. She believes consistency in key areas of the game will be important going forward.
