The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has released regional volleyball assignments for Classes 3A and 4A.
The OSSAA released the regional assignments Wednesday. Five area volleyball teams competed in the two classes, and all five teams will have to travel for regional play. The OSSAA says that teams should complete regional tournaments by Oct. 5.
Chickasha, Tuttle and Blanchard compete in Class 4A.
The Chickasha Lady Chicks will travel to Cache for their regional tournament. The Lady Chicks will play in a regional tournament with Cache, Holland Hall and Clinton.
Blanchard will make its way to Bethany for regional play. Bethany, Weatherford and Harding Fine Arts are also in that regional.
Tuttle will have to make its way to Catoosa to compete in a regional with Catoosa, Westville and Tulsa Central.
In Class 3A, Oklahoma Union will host Cement’s regional tournament. Sperry and Wesleyan Christian complete the regional.
Community Christian School will host Amber-Pocasset’s 3A regional. Temple and Millwood fill out that bracket.
