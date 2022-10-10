One area volleyball team earned the opportunity to represent the area at state.
The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers earned the opportunity to compete in the Class 3A state tournament by going 2-0 in regional play last week. The Lady Panthers competed in a regional that Salina hosted.
Am-Po — ranked 15th in Class 3A — managed to take down Wesleyan Christian School in its opening match and advanced to the championship with the victory. The Lady Panthers advanced and had to take down the tournament's top seed if they wanted to advance to state.
And the Lady Panthers were able to accomplish a tough task. Am-Po took down a Salina team ranked second in Class 3A to secure a spot in the state tournament.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released the bracket for Class 3A and got placed in a matchup with No. 1 Holland Hall at 1 p.m. Thursday. Sapulpa is the host of the tournament.
