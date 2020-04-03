Editor's note: The Express-Star is accepting essays from high school senior athletes who had their seasons cut short. The essays will be edited for length and clarity. Submissions can be sent to austin@chickashanews.com
My name is Kylee Tallent, and I am currently a senior at Verden High School.
I have had wonderful memories at Verden. I was president of the FFA and student council and took part in softball, basketball and shooting sports. What hits me extremely hard is the fact that I played my very last game without even knowing it.
I will never get to play on my home field ever again. I will never get another bus ride to go play a game with my teammates. I will never get to have another practice with my coach. I’ll never get the chance to hear my teammates yell for me as I’m up to bat or when I hit the ball.
I’ll never get a softball senior night just as so many seniors have gotten before me. I’ll never get to show how much I improved and how hard I’ve worked. I’ll never get another chance to wear No. 4.
My career was cut short.
I’ll never get all of the games I’m missing back. Every day I go and look at my schedule and see who I would’ve played that day. I am broken-hearted — not only for me — but for all of the other seniors who are experiencing this heartbreaking reality.
I plan on attending Oklahoma City Community College and obtaining my registered nursing degree. I want to be able to help people, and I feel called to become a nurse. With everything going on in the world right now, it has only strengthened my desire to get my degree.
I am devastated that my last season ever was taken from me. I truly hope that no other senior class has to go through what the class of 2020 is experiencing.
