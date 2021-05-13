McHugh

Verden freshman Whitney McHugh was crowned Class A state champion in the 300-meter hurdles last week. McHugh rose to the occasion for the final and ran the race in 47.08 seconds. The time was a personal best.

One Verden freshman claimed a state title at a state track meet.

Whitney McHugh competed at the Class A state meet in Cherokee last week and came out No.1 in one of her events during the meet. McHugh's state title came in the 300-meter hurdles.

McHugh won her state title in the event with a time of 47.08 seconds. According to Verden Public Schools, that is her personal best. She finished just ahead of a Texhoma racer's time of 47.43 seconds.

McHugh's state title came after a title at the regional track meet in Alex. She was the regional champion in the 300-meter hurdles at Alex, finishing that event with a time of 50.15 seconds.

