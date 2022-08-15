EDITOR'S NOTE: This story might be online only.
Verden's softball team and baseball team had strong opening weeks.
The two teams opened their seasons last week and played several games, going unbeaten in those games to enter this week without any blemishes on their records. The two teams enter play on Monday with a combined record of 11-0 on the season.
The Lady Tigers played five games in their own festival last week and played those games over the course of two days after opening the season earlier in the week. The Lady Tigers won their season opener and went 5-0 in festival play to enter this week with a 6-0 record on the season.
Verden picked up another victory Monday and moved to 7-0.
The Verden baseball team played five games last week and competed in its own tournament, finishing the week with a 5-0 record. The Tigers won two games early in the week before going 3-0 in tournament play to capture the title of their own tournament.
Verden moved to 6-0 after picking up a Monday victory.
