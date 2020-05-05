The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma softball team was putting together another strong season in 2020.
The Drovers were ranked No. 2 in the country and were 25-2 on the season when the coronavirus pandemic forced the NAIA to cancel all spring sports. USAO won its final 22 games before the cancellation.
Head coach Jadyn Wallis has helped USAO become one of the most dominant softball programs in the country, qualifying for back-to-back NAIA World Series and winning the national title in 2018. Wallis believes that the NAIA made the correct decision.
"My thoughts on canceling the season is always in the best interest of the student-athlete. Their safety is most important to me," she said. "At the time, I didn’t realize the magnitude of the situation, but (I) am glad that the decision was made due to the pandemic."
The Drovers managed to overcome a challenging start to the season, losing twice against ranked opponents in their first five games. But Wallis felt the tough start and entire season were good things for a team that proved it was still a title contender.
"This season for me — before it ended — was a challenging start that we as a team needed in order to achieve our end goals," Wallis said. "We were competing and having fun while doing it. It was going to be a fun ride."
At 4-2 on the season, the Drovers picked up wins over Sooner Athletic Conference opponent Oklahoma City University. USAO swept a doubleheader against No. 3 OCU.
USAO went 10-0 in SAC play after going 36-0 in conference play during the regular season in 2019. The Drovers won the conference title in the regular season that year.
Wallis brought home her fourth SAC Coach of the Year award in a row in 2020. The SAC also gave Emily Cerny her third Pitcher of the Year award in a row. She earned that award with OCU's Jaden Shores.
The conference also named Tarah Madron its Player of the Year.
USAO had six players earn All-SAC recognition and one player earn Gold Glove recognition.
While owning a 22-game win streak right now, the Drovers won 59 games in a row between 2018 and 2019. Winning is just something the players expect to do, and they work hard to meet those expectations.
"They expect to win and put the work in to do so," Wallis said.
