Two teams at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma will begin their seasons with lengthy win streaks.
USAO softball and baseball have combined to win 38 games in a row and will begin their seasons as two of the top teams in their respective sports. Both teams are ranked second in the country in the NAIA.
Baseball
The Drovers enter the 2021 campaign with 16 wins in a row.
USAO baseball has not lost a game since last January. The Drovers went through all of February and some of March without losing a game, but the NAIA canceled the rest of the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
USAO went 18-1 in 2020.
USAO was going to begin its season Friday with two games in San Antonio, Texas. USAO was going to play Our Lady of the Lake University and was going play a third game the following day.
USAO's athletic department announced that the series will not take place this week. The Drovers will begin their season in February.
Softball
The USAO softball team will enter the season with 22 wins in a row.
The Drovers last lost in February of last year to fall to 3-2 on the season. The Drovers rattled off 22 wins in a row and ended the shortened season with a record of 25-2.
USAO's 2021 season will start in February.
