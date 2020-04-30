The Sooner Athletic Conference rewarded the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma softball team for a successful season.
The SAC announced its conference honors Wednesday, and USAO earned its fair share of recognition.
Before the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the season, USAO proved it was a contender for another national title after winning the title in 2018. The Drovers ended the season ranked second in the NAIA.
The Drovers played 27 games during the season, going 25-2 in those games. They won their final 22 games of the season.
Tarah Madron earned the conference’s top award for an individual player. The SAC named her the Player of the Year after a strong season with the Drovers. During the season, Madron led the conference in batting average (.541) and slugging percentage (.770).
Madron recorded a hit in each of the team’s final 15 games.
The SAC named Emily Cerny its Pitcher of the Year for the third season in a row. Cerny won the award with Oklahoma City University’s Jaden Shores and has now been named the conference's Pitcher of the Year as a freshman, sophomore and junior.
Cerny finished the season with a 14-2 record and 2.32 ERA. Her 14 wins and 107 strikeouts were the most in the country at the time of the cancellation.
Four the fourth season in a row, the SAC named Jadyn Wallis its Coach of the Year. The Drovers were 10-0 in the SAC before the cancellation and own a record of 96-11 against SAC opponents during the past four regular seasons. The Drovers have won 181 games the past four seasons.
The Drovers also had six players earn All-SAC honors. Cerny, Madron and Kristen Prieto all earned first-team recognition. Madelyn Blair, Randa Hatter and Shyla Clouse all earned second-team recognition.
The SAC announced Alyson Clemence as a Gold Glove winner.
