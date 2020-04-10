Despite a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma softball team showed it was still a powerhouse in the NAIA.
After suffering two losses in their first five games of the season, the second-ranked Drovers ended their season with 22 victories in a row and a record of 25-2.
The Drovers opened the season in Corpus Christi, Texas, winning four of the six games they played. A 6-3 win over Our Lady of the Lake University was the start of USAO’s winning streak.
The Drovers’ streak was also sparked by a pair of Sooner Athletic Conference wins over third-ranked Oklahoma City University. The Drovers won by scores of 3-0 and 9-5. USAO’s final win of the season before the cancellation was a 3-1 victory over Bellevue University.
Emily Cerny finished the season with a record of 14-2 in the circle and is nearing the 80-win mark for her career. Her 14 wins were the most in the NAIA this past season, beating out Southern Oregon University’s Gabby Sandoval by one victory. Her 107 strikeouts were the most in the country as well.
Tarah Madron finished the season on a high note, getting a hit in each of the team’s final 15 games. During those 15 games, Madron went 29-for-45 at the plate. Her .541 batting average led the team and SAC.
Randa Hatter recorded a hit in each of the team's final 14 games of the season, finishing seventh in the country in RBIs (27) and ninth in home runs (six). Hatter's six home runs led the SAC.
USAO’s run in 2020 added to the success from 2018 and 2019. The Drovers qualified for back-to-back NAIA World Series those two seasons and won a national championship. The Drovers won the national title in 2018 and finished third in 2019.
USAO won almost 93% of its games from 2018 to 2020, going 141-11 during that stretch. The team won 57 games in 2018 and 59 games in 2019, winning 59 games in a row during the two seasons.
In the SAC, the Drovers won the regular-season championship in 2019. Dating back to 2018, USAO has won 49 conference games in a row during the regular season.
