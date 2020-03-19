The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma’s Reyna Ammons continues to pick up recognition.
The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association recently named its NAIA All-Americans and honored Ammons, a senior for the Drovers. A committee of coaches named Ammons honorable mention after another strong season with USAO.
Competing in Division I of the NAIA, Ammons finished her senior season in the top five of multiple statistical categories. She ranked third in steals (127) and steals per game (4.1) and led the Sooner Athletic Conference in both of those categories.
The SAC’s runner-up in steals and steals per game — Texas Wesleyan University’s Nicole Gleason — recorded 73 steals during the season and averaged 2.6 steals per game.
Ammons recorded seven steals or more in multiple games as a senior, and the Sooner Athletic Conference named her the Defensive Player of the Year for the second season in a row. She was also named first-team All-SAC after being named second-team All-SAC as a junior.
Ammons also averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Ammons spent two seasons with the Drovers and made history playing for the program. According to USAO, Ammons became the first women’s basketball player in program history to record 1,000 points, 200 rebounds, 200 steals and 150 assists.
The Drovers finished their season with a record of 21-10. USAO finished third in the conference during the regular season and advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament.
