The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma softball team continues to win games.
The second-ranked Drovers upped their win streak to 13 games Tuesday at Bill Smith Ballpark in Chickasha, earning a doubleheader sweep over Langston University in Sooner Athletic Conference play. USAO (16-2, 8-0 SAC) won the two games by scores of 9-1 and 5-1.
Langston (8-11, 2-2) was able to take a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning of the first game, scoring a run with an RBI single. Langston held that lead until USAO was finally able to put runs on the board in the bottom half of the fourth inning.
Randa Hatter and Brooke Rains drove in runs in the fourth inning to put USAO ahead 2-1, but it was Tarah Madron’s home run that gave the Drovers some insurance. Madron hit a two-run blast to give the Drovers a 4-1 advantage over their opponent.
With USAO leading 8-1 in the fifth inning, Madron stepped up again and ended the game early with a walk-off RBI single. Madron put together a 3-for-3 performance at the plate and had three RBIs in the victory.
Recently named Player of the Week by the SAC, USAO's Kristen Prieto had two RBIs in the win.
Recently named Pitcher of the Week by the SAC, Emily Cerny earned the victory in the circle. She struck out eight batters and went all five innings.
Langston also scored a run in the first inning of the second game, but it did not take USAO as long to respond. The Drovers got a two-run single from Hatter to go ahead 2-1 in the bottom half of the first inning.
A home run helped USAO's offense in the second game as well. Madelyn Blair hit a solo blast in the third inning to give the Drovers a 3-1 lead in the game.
The Drovers added one run in the fourth inning and one run in the sixth inning to complete the scoring.
Hatter had a 2-for-3 game at the plate with two RBIs. Michal Hylton earned the win in the circle, striking out five batters in seven innings of work.
USAO baseball
The softball team is not the only team with double-digit wins in a row. After Tuesday's win over 12th-ranked Louisiana State University-Shreveport, the third-ranked Drovers have now won their last 12 games.
The Drovers picked up a 6-4 victory Tuesday and have not lost since their third game of the season in January. USAO is 14-1 on the season and 3-0 in the SAC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.